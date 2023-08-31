GUNS N’ ROSES CONTINUE BLOCKBUSTER TOUR

Guns N’ Roses continue rolling across the country on their first full-fledged North American headline run since 2021 and are igniting stadiums across North America.

The tour has marked a series of firsts. Last weekend in Nashville, country superstar and opening act, Carrie Underwood joined the band for renditions of “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”

At Boston’s Fenway Park, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders joined in on harmonica for “Bad Obsession.”

And GNR debuted their new single, “Perhaps” at a show in Pittsburgh.

The tour runs through mid-October and their next show is this Friday night, September 1 in Saratoga Springs, New York.

