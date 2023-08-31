98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

GUNS N’ ROSES CONTINUE BLOCKBUSTER TOUR

August 31, 2023 9:16AM CDT
Share
GUNS N’ ROSES CONTINUE BLOCKBUSTER TOUR
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Guns N’ Roses continue rolling across the country on their first full-fledged North American headline run since 2021 and are igniting stadiums across North America.

The tour has marked a series of firsts. Last weekend in Nashville, country superstar and opening act, Carrie Underwood joined the band for renditions of “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”

At Boston’s Fenway Park, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders joined in on harmonica for “Bad Obsession.”

And GNR debuted their new single, “Perhaps” at a  show in Pittsburgh.

The tour runs through mid-October and their next show is this Friday night, September 1 in Saratoga Springs, New York.

  • Guns N’ Roses tour has marked a series of firsts.
  • Carrie Underwood joined the band for renditions of “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”
  • At Boston’s Fenway Park, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders joined in on harmonica for “Bad Obsession.”

CHECK IT OUT

Popular Posts

1

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
3

Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence After Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

Recent Posts