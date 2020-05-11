      Weather Alert

Guns N’ Roses cancel upcoming European tour

May 11, 2020 @ 3:05pm

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live NationGuns N’ Roses have canceled their upcoming European tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things are changing daily and we want to keep our fans, crew members and band safe,” the “Welcome to the Jungle” rockers write in a statement. “We are working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps and will make further announcements as soon as we can.”

“Thank you for your patience,” the band adds — pun presumably not intended. “We will get through this together and look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

The tour had been set to kick off May 20 in Lisbon, Portugal, and was scheduled to run through a June 27 show in Dublin, Ireland.

Guns N’ Roses are still scheduled to launch a U.S. tour in July, with The Smashing Pumpkins opening select dates.

For ticket info, visit GunsNRoses.com.

