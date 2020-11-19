      Weather Alert

Guns N' Roses announces 2021 Australia and New Zealand tour

Nov 18, 2020 @ 6:00pm

David Wolff – Patrick/RedfernsGuns N’ Roses has announced a 2021 stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand.

“Stadium rock is back!” declares a poster advertising the outing, which is set to kick off in November of next year.

For the full list of dates and ticket info, visit GunsNRoses.com.

Notably, both Australia and New Zealand currently have relatively low COVID-19 counts. On November 18, Australia reported 21 new cases, while New Zealand reported only three.

GN’R is also currently scheduled to launch a tour of North America and Europe next summer. Those dates were rescheduled from the band’s originally announced 2020 dates.

By Josh Johnson
