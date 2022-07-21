Gunfire in Joliet on Thursday Afternoon Strikes Unoccupied Vehicle

A shooting in Joliet on Thursday afternoon is now under investigation. Police were called to the Riverwalk Homes, 358 N. Broadway Street, at 3:22 pm after learning of a confrontation that ended in shots being fired. A disturbance was taking place in the apartment complexes parking lot when an unidentified African American male began firing handgun in the direction of the apartment buildings, before running from the scene. An unoccupied car on N. Broadway was struck by gunfire. Officers were unable to locate any victims or other property that had been struck.
If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to
contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.