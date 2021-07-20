Gunfire In Joliet Neighborhood Hits Teen

Joliet police are investigating another shooting in the city.
At around 4:44 yesterday afternoon, Joliet police responded to the 22-hundred block of Pebble Beach Drive for a report of shots fired. Officers found an 18-year-old male victim who had been shot in the chest. The victim was transported to Amita Saint Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The gunfire hit homes and cars in the quiet neighborhood.
Joliet Detectives are actively investigating this case at this hour, though they report that there is no immediate danger to the public.