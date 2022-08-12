Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy

The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.

The jury trial lasted two days.

Goewey will be sentenced on September 6th. He faces up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,500.