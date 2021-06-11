GUILTY PLEASURE: ‘Virgin River’ Season 3 Trailer = Funeral, Fire, Divorce and More

Twists for Jack & Mel – The Season 3 trailer for Virgin River is out! If you’re hooked, like me, get ready.
The show is set in the U.S. northwest, and started production in 2019.
This is the story of a young widow, who’s in search of a more meaningful life. Alexandra Breckenridge‘s character, Mel, is a nurse who has lost her way in the big city, and searches for a way to live with peace. Fans had wondered if one of the most popular Romantic TV Dramas would return. But, it will!
After two seasons, with well-known stars like Tim Matheson, (who is is an American actor and director, perhaps best known for his portrayals of the smooth-talking Eric “Otter” Stratton in the comedy film National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) and of Vice President John Hoynes in the NBC drama The West Wing, which earned him 2 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series), and favorites like Breckinridge, from the hit NBC series, This Is Us. She played the ex-wife of Kevin Pearson (played by Justin Hartley).
Matheson’s character, the small town doctor, confronts a case of possible blindness, in Season 3, as he tries to help Mel adjust to life in the great northwest wilderness, and protect her relationship with his friend, Jack.
Martin Henderson – who plays Jack – stars as the restaurant owner and divorced father who helps Mel acclimate to her new hometown, and becomes her new love. But he becomes a new father, with his ex, as his love of Mel accelerates.
The series is based on the books by Robyn Carr.
The new episodes will feature a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance.