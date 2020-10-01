Guidance Issued For Trick-or-Treating
Illinois health officials are issuing guidance for trick-or-treating on Halloween. Anyone participating in trick-or-treating should maintain six-feet of social distance and wear proper face coverings. Consider leaving individually wrapped candy spaced apart on a table in driveways or in front of walkways, and sidewalks. A Halloween costume mask isn’t a substitute for a cloth mask. Trick-or-treating should be done in groups with household members only and candy collected should not be eaten until after hand washing.