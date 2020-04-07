Guess which comedian wants to roast Drake, Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle & Snoop Dogg?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
These quarantine days, celebrities have more time on their hands to engage in challenges on TikTok and go toe-to-toe on Instagram Live to see who has better hit singles. Super producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland traded beats for beats, leading a variety of virtual quarantine parties and R&B battles including The-Dream vs. Sean Garrett, T-Pain vs. Lil Jon and more.
But comedian Michael Blackson wants to see who has the better jokes, challenging his friends list of legendary comedians and rappers.
“I’m willing to do an IG Live comedy roast but only if it’s against Mike Epps, Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, Drake, Dave Chappelle or Snoop Dogg,” Blackson tweeted. “Which one of you [guys] can hang with the champ?”
How entertaining would it be to Drake go head-to-head with Blackson with his best Canada jokes?
Fans entertained the idea of a battle between Kevin Hart and Katt Williams last week. Although many felt Kevin would put up a good fight, they also felt he’d be no match for Katt Williams.
“Katt might obliterate Kevin,” one fan tweeted, giving an anticipated final score: “Katt 14 Kevin 6.”
Blackson posted the tweet to Instagram, where Snoop Dogg responded, “Leave me alone, I’ll get Deray Davis to wear your little simple [roast] out.”
Neither the comedians nor Drake have yet to take Blackson up on his challenge.
