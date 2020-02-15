WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Guess What’s Germier Than Your Toilet Seat.
Imagine driving a car with a used public toilet seat for a steering wheel.
Well, it might be better than what youve been doing. A study now finds that the average steering wheel has four times more bacteria on it than a typical public toilet seat.
According to the report, there are 629 colony-forming units (CFUs) of bacteria on an average steering wheel, compared to just 172 on a toilet seat.
Things arent much better in the cupholder or on the seatbelt, where the numbers are 506 and 403.
One of the issues is that, while plenty of people eat in their cars, not to mention sneeze, only 32 percent of them wash their interiors annually.