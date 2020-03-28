Guess What’s Flying off Shelves Now: Hair Dye & Nail Polish Remover
When we first heard about the coronavirus, people started stocking up on hand sanitizer and toilet paper. A new week brings new restrictions. Now that hair salons are closed, we have a new in-demand item… It’s hair coloring.
Nielsen has released a list of most in-demand products. Under health and safety products, the most in-demand items are thermometers, aerosol disinfectants and water filtration. Under dry foods the top items are baking yeast, dried beans and tuna. Under beauty and personal care the top items are toothpaste, shampoo, nail polish remover and hair coloring.
The 10 things that we’re buying WAY more now are:
Aerosol disinfectants . . . thermometers . . . oat milk . . . fresh meat alternatives . . . rubbing alcohol . . . powdered milk . . . multi-purpose cleaners . . . dried beans . . . bath and shower wipes . . . and, of course, toilet paper.
What aren’t we buying? Perfume sales are 18% lower . . . sunscreen sales are 17% lower . . . vegetable party trays sales are 7% lower . . . and pet toy sales are 6% lower.