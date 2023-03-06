Guess What Kind of Fungus: It’s Growing on Tennessee Homes

A “ whiskey fungus ” has been covering homes, cars, and even trees near the Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

How is this happening? Vapors from the whiskey barrels are accelerating the growth of the fungus in the community.

It’s also very resilient. While there are no known negative effects on humans, locals have had to power-wash their homes to get rid of the substance.

Residents have asked Jack Daniel’s to cover the cost of washing their homes. And one has gone so far as to sue Lincoln County.

“Could it be a nuisance?” a Jack Daniel’s rep said. “Yeah, sure. And it can easily be remedied by having it washed off.”

