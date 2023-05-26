Guess What Chris Young Brings to the Holiday Cook-Out.

If you’re inviting Chris Young to any cookout this summer, much less Memorial Day weekend, we can tell you what dish he’ll be bringing, and it’s pretty much the star of the show.

He tells us: “If you’re asking me what am I bringing into a barbecue, it’s ribs. They take a long time, but I do my own rub from scratch that I’ve adjusted over the years. Literally I have to go get all the ingredients and blend them all together and I’ve got a whole process with how I make ribs so my ribs are pretty kick ass.”

Chris Young + Rib Rub = Frisky Friday, if you ask me. 😉

Chris continues climbing the charts with his latest single, “Looking For You,” which sits inside the Top 30.

