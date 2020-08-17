Guess What Carrie Underwood Has Waited Six Months to Do. This.
Carrie Underwood says she has finally gotten her hair done, and that’s big news in 2020.
Underwood shared a photo on her Instagram story. It’s a close-up of her, at a salon, with foil in her blonde hair, as it’s treated (for what looks like highlights). And she’s wearing a pretty, patterned face mask.
Carrie wrote, “It’s been six months since I’ve done anything to my hair.” Lucky lady, to be able to go so long! Bet the hair is long.
See it, here: (People)