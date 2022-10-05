Guess How Much our Unrealistic Beauty Standards Cost Us Each Year

Unrealistic beauty standards are bad for everyone, including the economy.

A new report indicates that the U.S. economy loses billions of dollars, each year, due to depression treatment, missed work, and other effects of body hate and discrimination.

The study, published by the Dove Self-Esteem Project, estimated that appearance-based discrimination costs $501 billion, annually, and body dissatisfaction costs $301 billion.

“People are not being hired if they’re applying for jobs and seen as living in a larger body,” Dr. S. Bryn Austin said. Dr. Austin suggested laws against weight and hair discrimination could help.

And this is just the financial cost, versus consideration of the individual and collective (vast) psychological cost.

