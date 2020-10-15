Guess How Many People Believe Their House Is Actually Haunted.

13% of people say they’re living in a house that’s truly haunted, according to a new survey. And more than half of those folks knew it before they moved in.
Haunted houses definitely aren’t the same this year, but it seems like a lot of people might not care: They don’t need to GO to a haunted house, they already live in one.
According to a new survey by Realtor.com, 13% – more than one-out-of-ten people – say they’re living in a house that’s haunted. And more than half of those believers say they knew it before they moved in. Here are the eight main signs their houses are haunted . . .
1. Strange noises, 44%.
2. Strange shadows, 38%.
3. Hot and cold spots, 37%.
4. The “feel” of certain rooms, 38%.
5. Strange pet behavior, 30%.
6. Items moving, 29%.
7. The feeling of being touched, 29%.
8. Levitating objects, 17%.
The survey also found 54% of men and 70% of women wouldn’t want to live in a haunted house . . . but about one-third would if the price was right.
Scare up more, here: (PR Newswire)