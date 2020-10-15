      Weather Alert

Guess How Many People Believe Their House Is Actually Haunted.

Oct 15, 2020 @ 8:54am

13% of people say they’re living in a house that’s truly haunted, according to a new survey.  And more than half of those folks knew it before they moved in.

 

Haunted houses definitely aren’t the same this year, but it seems like a lot of people might not care:  They don’t need to GO to a haunted house, they already live in one.

According to a new survey by Realtor.com, 13% – more than one-out-of-ten people – say they’re living in a house that’s haunted.  And more than half of those believers say they knew it before they moved in.  Here are the eight main signs their houses are haunted . . .

1.  Strange noises, 44%.

2.  Strange shadows, 38%.

3.  Hot and cold spots, 37%.

4.  The “feel” of certain rooms, 38%.

5.  Strange pet behavior, 30%.

6.  Items moving, 29%.

7.  The feeling of being touched, 29%.

8.  Levitating objects, 17%.

The survey also found 54% of men and 70% of women wouldn’t want to live in a haunted house . . . but about one-third would if the price was right.

