Gucci Mane is about to give you the ‘Guide to Greatness’ in his new book

Gucci Mane plans to give you the Guide to Greatness with his new book, due out October 13.
The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness offers readers his personal playbook for living your best life.
Enjoy his motivational messages, insightful words of wisdom, as Gucci looks inward and upward to offer his blueprint for success. The book follows his 2017 memoir, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.
The rapper has left a turbulent life of violence, crime, and addiction behind, and embraced the power of positivity, focus, and hard work.
“This book should touch people who are going through something. It’s not going to be easy” he said in a statement. “But study these words, and put them into action. I want this book to keep you motivated. I want you to keep coming back to it for guidance and inspiration. You can put it on your shelf and keep going to The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness.”
Though he lives by the principles in his book, no matter how street, but admits that snitching is a no-go.
“I never have and never will snitch on nobody, I’ll do my time,” Gucci shared on Instagram earlier today. Throughout his career, Gucci has done several stints in prison, so we know he’s not lying.
But in the comments, fans wondered if he may have been referring to Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has been outed by many in hip hop for his cooperation with the federal government in his 2018 racketeering conspiracy case.
