Grundy County Sheriff Says People Want to Live, Not Just Exist During COVID-19 Will Not Arrest People Hosting Parties
Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley wanted to set the record straight and let the people of Grundy County know he’ll not be enforcing social distancing guidelines if people have parties or open their businesses. Briley tells WJOL that no one will be arrested but reminds businesses that Illinois has control of your license.
Briley says while his office is taking the virus seriously, they will not be writing tickets for people who don’t maintain a social distriance, nor will they shut down graduation parties. But he believes most of the residents in Grundy County are doing the right thing but wants them to go about living their lives.
He says Grundy is not Cook County, they are a rural community and they take their solemn oath to defend the constitution seriously. Briley wrote a two page letter on Facebook basically stating he won’t be issuing tickets for parties.He encourages residents to make decisions that best fits them.
To hear the entire interview including whether he thinks his post is encouraging people to defy the stay-at-home order, click below.