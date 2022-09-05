98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Grundy County Man Sentenced for Illegally Possessing Firearms and Explosive Devices

September 5, 2022 10:34AM CDT
A Grundy County man is being sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms and explosive devices.  Prosecutors say John Feeney possessed two handguns, three explosives, multiple magazines of ammunition and drug paraphernalia in January 2020 in Morris, Illinois.  Feeney had previously been convicted of a felony and was banned by federal law from possessing a firearm or explosive.

