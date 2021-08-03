Grundy County Man Pleads Guilty in Opioid Death of Pregnant Woman

A Grundy County man pleaded guilty to the drug induced homicide of a 22-year-old pregnant woman from Braidwood. Samantha Kile died after overdosing on fentanyl and heroin back in November of 2018. 27-year-old Colin West of Gardner, Illinois, pleaded guilty in Grundy County Circuit Court to the drug induced homicide of Kile, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. West was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office alleged that on Nov. 2, 2018, West and Kile exchanged a series of online messages in which West arranged to meet Kile to sell her opioids. After meeting with West, Kile returned home and told her mother she planned to take a bath before going to bed. In the early morning of Nov. 3, Kile’s mother found her daughter underwater in the bathtub with what appeared to be heroin in the bathroom. The Will County coroner later confirmed that Kile, who was pregnant with a baby boy, died of drowning due to fentanyl and heroin intoxication. West was arrested in December 2019 and later admitted to Braidwood police that he sold Kile heroin on the night he last saw her.
The Attorney General’s office co-prosecuted the case with Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland’s office.