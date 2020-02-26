Grumpy Newborn – The Next Meme Sensation
Doctors holding newborn baby boy.
I’d be angry, too, if I was ripped from my warm resting space, and slapped on the bottom by someone in a mask and scrubs.
So, perhaps that explains the grumpy expression, captured on the face of a minutes-old girl, who was born last week.
Taken by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann at a Brazilian hospital, Isabela Pereira de Jesus is seen staring down doctors, following her caesarean section birth.
Now that it is posted to Facebook, fans are loving the snap. One commentator joked, “She’s not taking sh-t, even from the doctors,” while another added, “That’s the look of reincarnation. Oh no! Not this place again!”