      Weather Alert

Grumpy Newborn – The Next Meme Sensation

Feb 26, 2020 @ 9:58am
Doctors holding newborn baby boy.

I’d be angry, too, if I was ripped from my warm resting space, and slapped on the bottom by someone in a mask and scrubs.

So, perhaps that explains the grumpy expression, captured on the face of a minutes-old girl, who was born last week.

Taken by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann at a Brazilian hospital, Isabela Pereira de Jesus is seen staring down doctors, following her caesarean section birth.

Now that it is posted to Facebook, fans are loving the snap.  One commentator joked, “She’s not taking sh-t, even from the doctors,” while another added, “That’s the look of reincarnation.  Oh no!  Not this place again!”

TAGS
#Birth #Doctors #Grumpy #GrumpyBabyMeme #GrumpyNewbornMeme #MauraMyles #Mylestones
Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands
Morning Mindtwister