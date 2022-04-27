Ground Beef Recall Due To E. Coli

More than 120-thousand pounds of ground beef products are being recalled due to E.coli fears. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the Lakeside Refrigerated Services products being recalled were produced between February 1st and April 8th. They include Nature’s Reserve, SEG, Thomas Farms, Tajima beef patties and Marketside Butcher Wagyu beef, among others. The contamination was discovered during testing. Customers are urged to throw the products away. There have been no confirmed reports of illness tied to the recalled products.