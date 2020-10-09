Grohl Your Own Way: Dave Grohl plays drums on new Stevie Nicks song
BMGDave Grohl guests on a new solo song from Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks.
The Foo Fighters frontman/Nirvana drummer mans the kit on the song, which is called “Show Them the Way.” You can download the tune now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying Cameron Crowe-directed video streaming now on YouTube.
“Show Them the Way” was co-written and produced Greg Kurstin, who produced the most recent Foo Fighters album, 2017’s Concrete and Gold.
Meanwhile, you can catch Grohl and the Foos perform at the upcoming #SOSFest in support of independent music venues struggling amid the pandemic. The three-day virtual event will be held October 16-18.
By Josh Johnson
