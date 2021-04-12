My favorite grilled cheese recipe!
Happy grilled cheese sandwich day! Check out this recipe…
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix pizza sauce and Italian seasoning. Set aside. Butter 1 side of each of the bread slices. Layer 2 slices of cheese on each of 4 bread slices with buttered side down. Spread with pizza sauce mixture. Top each with 4 pepperoni slices then remaining bread slices with buttered side up.
Place sandwiches in large skillet or griddle on medium-low heat. Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side or until bread is browned and cheese is melted. Cook in batches if necessary.