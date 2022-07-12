      Weather Alert

Grey Poupon Ice Cream Is A Thing

Jul 12, 2022 @ 4:40pm
In this Aug. 11, 2017, photo, an employee at Atlanta Dream player Angel McCoughtry's Atlanta ice cream shop serves a scoop. McCoughtry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist is sitting out the 2017 WNBA season to recover physically from playing year-round in the U.S. and overseas for eight years. (AP Photo/Andy Buhler)

Excuse me, but Van Leeuwen absolutely does have Grey Poupon.

The ice cream brand is making a Grey Poupon and pretzel flavor this summer.

The company announced the new flavor saying, “Van Leeuwen is excited to partner with Grey Poupon for the mustard brand’s first foray into the ice cream category. Grey Poupon elevates any meal to something worth savoring so, why not ice cream?”

They also said, “We like giving our customers something that sounds unusual and unexpected that turns out to be not only good but crave-able.”

Would you eat it?

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
Win Tickets to Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show!
Win Jimmy Buffett Tickets!
‘American Idol’ Winner Slams the Show
CHRIS YOUNG'S LATEST HIT WAS ALMOST CASUALTY OF NASHVILLE WEATHER
Connect With Us Listen To Us On