Grey Poupon Ice Cream Is A Thing

Excuse me, but Van Leeuwen absolutely does have Grey Poupon.
The ice cream brand is making a Grey Poupon and pretzel flavor this summer.
The company announced the new flavor saying, “Van Leeuwen is excited to partner with Grey Poupon for the mustard brand’s first foray into the ice cream category. Grey Poupon elevates any meal to something worth savoring so, why not ice cream?”
They also said, “We like giving our customers something that sounds unusual and unexpected that turns out to be not only good but crave-able.”
Would you eat it?