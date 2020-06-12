Grey Daze premieres new song, “B12”
ABC/Jeff NeiraGrey Daze, the late Chester Bennington‘s pre-Linkin Park band, has premiered a new song called “B12.”
The track, which is available now for digital download, is accompanied by a video featuring archival footage of a young Bennington, as well as appearances by Korn guitarists Brian “Head” Welch and James “Munky” Shaffer, both of whom play on the recording.
You can watch the “B12” video streaming now on YouTube.
“B12” will be included on the upcoming Grey Daze album Amends, which features newly recorded instrumentals accompanying Bennington’s original vocal takes.
“Everything we’ve done surrounding the upcoming release of Amends has been to honor Chester,” says drummer Sean Dowdell. “The video for ‘B12’ is no exception.”
“We wanted to celebrate all that has been accomplished in seeing Amends, a release [Bennington] had wanted to bring to life,” Dowdell continues. “In this video we not only brought his lyrics to life, we also were able to feel his presence as we performed alongside his vocal track.”
Amends is due out June 26. It also includes the previously released songs, “Sickness,” “What’s in the Eye,” “Soul Song” and “Sometimes.”
By Josh Johnson
