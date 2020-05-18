Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong gets down and with it with latest cover, “That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll”
ABC/Heidi GutmanGreen Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong has put a spin on “That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll” for the latest installment in his ongoing “No Fun Mondays” covers series.
“That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll” was originally written and recorded by Raspberries vocalist and “All by Myself” singer Eric Carmen in 1976, and became a top-10 hit in 1977 thanks to teen idol Shaun Cassidy‘s version.
“The first time I heard this song was by teen heartthrob Shaun Cassidy,” Armstrong says. “My sisters would dance around the house to this one!”
You can listen to Armstrong’s take on “That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll” streaming now on YouTube.
Armstrong launched the “No Fun Mondays” series in March. Each Monday, he’s released a new cover, which he plans to continue doing “until we’re let back out into the world.”
Previous covers include “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James & the Shondells, “Manic Monday” by The Bangles with Susanna Hoffs, the Adam Schlesinger-penned song “That Thing You Do!”, and “Kids in America” by Kim Wilde.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.