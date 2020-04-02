Green Day reschedules Asia tour dates for 2021
ABC/Image Group LAGreen Day has announced the rescheduled dates for the group’s tour of Asia, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The original outing was set to kick off this part March. It will now launch March 2021 in the Philippines.
Green Day announced the postponement of the tour in late February, before COVID-19 was classified as a pandemic.
“We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus,” the band wrote at the time. “We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all.”
This summer, Green Day is scheduled to embark on the worldwide Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. So far, those dates have not been affected by COVID-19.
In related news, Green Day’s current single, “Oh Yeah!”, has reached number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart. It’s the punk trio’s seventh leader on the ranking, and the second from their new album Father of All…, following the title track.
