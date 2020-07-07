Green Day, Pearl Jam & Weezer touring companies received PPP loans
ABC/Image Group LAGreen Day, Pearl Jam and Weezer‘s touring companies are among the entities that received loans through the U.S. government’s Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, to support businesses in continuing to pay and employ their workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury released a list of all the businesses that received PPP on Monday.
Other artists whose touring companies are listed include Slipknot, Tool, Imagine Dragons, Disturbed, Nickelback, Papa Roach, Sammy Hagar, Sevendust, Cheap Trick, Switchfoot, Skillet, and The Head and the Heart.
Additionally, record labels such as Third Man and Sub Pop also received PPP.
By Josh Johnson
