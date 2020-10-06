Green Day, Pearl Jam, Twenty One Pilots among nominees for 2020 MTV EMAs
Dave Hogan/MTV 2019/Getty Images for MTVGreen Day, Pearl Jam and Twenty One Pilots are among the nominees for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards.
The punk trio and the grunge icons will compete for the Best Rock title, along with The Killers, Coldplay, Liam Gallagher and Tame Impala.
Meanwhile, the “Stressed Out” duo is up for the Best Alternative prize, as are Machine Gun Kelly, Hayley Williams, The 1975, blackbear and FKA twigs.
Other nominees include Billie Eilish‘s “everything i wanted” for Best Video and Post Malone‘s Nirvana tribute set for Best Virtual Live.
The 2020 MTV EMAs will air globally on November 8. For the full list of nominees and to vote for your favorites, visit MTVEMA.com.
By Josh Johnson
