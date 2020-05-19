Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer postpone North American Hella Mega dates to 2021
Live Nation/Harley-DavidsonGreen Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced that the North American leg of their massive Hella Mega stadium tour has officially been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summer outing, which also included The Interrupters on the bill, was set to kick off July 17 in Seattle. All shows on the run have now been pushed back to the summer of 2021.
“Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority,” the bands write in a statement. “So we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year.”
The rescheduled shows, the exact dates for which have yet to be announced, will take place in the same venues, and previously purchased tickets will be honored. Ticket-holders will also have the option to receive refunds.
For all ticket info, visit HellaMegaTour.com.
