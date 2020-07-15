Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer cancel Australia & New Zealand leg of Hella Mega tour
ABC/Heidi GutmanThe Hella Mega tour is no longer headed Down Under.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced that the Australia and New Zealand leg of their worldwide joint outing, scheduled for this coming November, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We kept trying to put this piece of the puzzle together,” the three bands say in a statement. “Unfortunately it’s just not possible due to the uncertainty of the government COVID-19 travel restrictions, mass gatherings and most importantly for the safety of our fans, crew and staff.”
Refunds are available at point of purchase.
While the Australia and New Zealand shows are now canceled, the North American and European legs of the Hella Mega tour were postponed to 2021. The Europe trip is scheduled to kick off in June of next year, followed by the launch of the North American outing in July.
For all ticket info, visit HellaMegaTour.com.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.