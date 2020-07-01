Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer announce rescheduled North American Hella Mega dates
Credit: Pamela LittkyGreen Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of their Hella Mega stadium tour.
The outing was originally set to kick off later this month, but was delayed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now launch in July of 2021, with The Interrupters still set to open.
“We can’t wait to see everyone at these shows next summer!” the bands say in a statement. “Stay safe and wear your masks!”
Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available for those who can no longer attend.
For all ticket info, visit HellaMegaTour.com.
By Josh Johnson
