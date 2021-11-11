Great Veterans Day Discounts for Those Who Served!

It’s Veterans Day, and the absolute least we can do is thank a veteran for their service.
Lots of restaurants are offering discounts or free stuff for veterans today. Here are some of the best deals out there . . .
1. Outback Steakhouse is giving out free Bloomin’ Onions to veterans. That’s like a week’s worth of delicious calories. You can also get a free Coke, which pairs well with 17,000 grams of sodium.
2. Starbucks is running its annual Veterans Day special where veterans, active-duty military, and military spouses get a free small . . . a.k.a. “tall” . . . hot coffee.
3. Dunkin’ is giving out a free donut to veterans, no purchase necessary. And Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut & coffee.
4. Other restaurants offering deals for vets today include Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP, Texas Roadhouse, Denny’s, Applebee’s, California Pizza Kitchen, Chili’s, and Hooters. Basically, most chain restaurants have some sort of deal.
If you want to see if any other restaurants and stores are offering deals, the website Knoji.com has a search engine that ONLY searches for military discounts.