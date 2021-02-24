      Weather Alert

Great news for family fun! Six Flags Great America is planning to reopen with rides on April 24th

Feb 24, 2021 @ 3:57pm
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

If you’ve been missing the thrills of your favorite Six Flags Great America roller coaster, they are planning to reopen in north suburban Gurnee on April 24th.

Officials say they are working closely with the Illinois Department of Commerce to finalize opening guidelines for the theme park.

Officials already have approval from state and local leaders to open the Hurricane Harbor water park on May 29th. Health and safety protocols will be in place.

Popular Posts
Video: WJOL Takes You Inside The Vaccine Clinic At Joliet West Field House
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
Wife Finds Husband’s Secret Instagram Account, Discovers What He’s Really Into...
How are you going to celebrate another St. Patrick's Day during the pandemic?
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year*!