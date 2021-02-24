Great news for family fun! Six Flags Great America is planning to reopen with rides on April 24th
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
If you’ve been missing the thrills of your favorite Six Flags Great America roller coaster, they are planning to reopen in north suburban Gurnee on April 24th.
Officials say they are working closely with the Illinois Department of Commerce to finalize opening guidelines for the theme park.
Officials already have approval from state and local leaders to open the Hurricane Harbor water park on May 29th. Health and safety protocols will be in place.