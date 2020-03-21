GREAT DEBATE: Is a Pop Tart Really Ravioli?
Obviously the big news story that everyone’s talking about right now is . . .
We kicked off this weekend with National Ravioli Day.
Hopefully you stocked up on frozen ravioli, or cans of Chef Boyardee during one of your grocery hauls so you can celebrate!
According to National Today (see the full story, HERE):
1. 87% of Americans say they like ravioli, and 8% even say it’s their FAVORITE FOOD.
2. The most popular filling for ravioli: cheese. It beat out beef, sausage, chicken, lobster, and spinach.
3. 12% of Americans say ravioli is one of the FANCIEST types of pastas . . . and 6% have served it to impress someone.
4. And finally, the debate of whether Pop Tarts are ravioli. 82% say no . . . but 18% say yes.
…IS A POP TART REALLY RAVIOLI?