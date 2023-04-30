Gray Hair a Problem of the Past? Science Shares a Secret

Do you dye your gray roots? Researchers in New York may have found the secret to preventing those grays entirely!

The study examined aged mice hairs and found stem cells became “stuck” after forced aging. These stuck cells were unable to mature into pigment-producing hairs.

How could this help your ‘do? Researchers described a potential “pathway for reversing or preventing the graying of human hair by helping jammed cells to move again between developing hair follicle compartments.”

Learn more, here: (Study Finds)