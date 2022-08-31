98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Gravy Wrestling Returns after Covid Hiatus – Did We Know It Was Gone or Even a Thing?

August 31, 2022 1:00PM CDT
Share

The competition, which took place in the Rose ‘N’ Bowl Pub in Rossendale, Lancashire, has wrestlers fight in pools of gravy for two minutes at a time.

Points are scored for outfits, entertainment value, and wrestling ability.

People come in fancy dress…men and ladies…and then they wrestle in gravy and get eliminated as the day goes on,” Carol Lowe said.

Lloyd Clarkson and Imogen Young won the men’s and women’s event, respectively.

Dip into more, here:  (BBC)

 

More about:
#GravyWrestling
#OnlyInTheUK
#ThanksPandemic
#WorldChampionship

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible "How to Get a Husband" Advice from 1958 Women's Magazine
4

Trace Adkins Gives an Update on Toby Keith
5

How Bad Are Hot Dogs for You?

Recent Posts