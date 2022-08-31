The competition, which took place in the Rose ‘N’ Bowl Pub in Rossendale, Lancashire, has wrestlers fight in pools of gravy for two minutes at a time.

Points are scored for outfits, entertainment value, and wrestling ability.

“People come in fancy dress…men and ladies…and then they wrestle in gravy and get eliminated as the day goes on,” Carol Lowe said.

Lloyd Clarkson and Imogen Young won the men’s and women’s event, respectively.

