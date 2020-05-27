      Weather Alert

‘Grant’ Pulls in 3 Million Viewers

May 27, 2020 @ 11:14am
A Cannon is on display at the at Fredericksburg Civil War Battlefield

The History Channel‘s series about the life of President Ulysses S. Grant is a big hit for the network.  On Memorial Day, it pulled in 3 million viewers.

This premiere marks the best total viewer launch for a mini-series, in six years for the channel.  ‘Grant‘ is the network’s second foray into presidential mini-series (this time, about the Civil War general for the Union, who became president of the newly re-united United States).  They first did a series about Washington.  The ‘Grant’ mini-series airs through Wednesday.

The residents of Galena, Illinois, gave Grant a newly constructed manor home in 1865, as thanks for his service.  It stands as a memorial of (and museum about) him, today.  You can visit, HERE.

[What president do you find the most intriguing?]

