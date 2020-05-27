‘Grant’ Pulls in 3 Million Viewers
A Cannon is on display at the at Fredericksburg Civil War Battlefield
The History Channel‘s series about the life of President Ulysses S. Grant is a big hit for the network. On Memorial Day, it pulled in 3 million viewers.
This premiere marks the best total viewer launch for a mini-series, in six years for the channel. ‘Grant‘ is the network’s second foray into presidential mini-series (this time, about the Civil War general for the Union, who became president of the newly re-united United States). They first did a series about Washington. The ‘Grant’ mini-series airs through Wednesday.
The residents of Galena, Illinois, gave Grant a newly constructed manor home in 1865, as thanks for his service. It stands as a memorial of (and museum about) him, today. You can visit, HERE.
[What president do you find the most intriguing?]