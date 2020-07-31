Grandson shares new single, “Riptide”
Fueled By Ramen Grandson has premiered a new song called “Riptide.”
The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, follows the previously released tune “Identity.” Both songs were co-produced by Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda.
“These songs have a lot to do with the conflict we find between making painful change or dealing with the pain from staying the same with those familiar bad habits,” grandson says. “One way or another, it’s gonna hurt like hell.”
Both “Riptide” and “Identity” are expected to be included on grandson’s upcoming debut album, which is due out later this year.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)