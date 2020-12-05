Grandson announces 'Death of an Optimist' streaming event
Fueled By RamenGrandson has announced a streaming concert to celebrate the release of his debut album, Death of an Optimist.
The online event, dubbed Death of an Optimist: The Movie, will feature a performance of the new record in its entirety alongside behind-the-scenes footage. You can tune in to watch on December 17 starting at 8 p.m. ET.
For ticket info, visit grandson.nocapshows.com.
“It’s about my personal dilemma of whether or not to keep fighting,” grandson says of Death of an Optimist.
He adds, “It really represents my own personal crossroads on if I can continue to preach agency and change in a time where there is so much fear-mongering and doom scrolling to suggest it could all be for nothing, ultimately.”
Death of an Optimist is out today.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.