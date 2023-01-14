Grand Ole Opry To Host ‘Opry Goes Dolly’ 77th Birthday Celebration For Dolly Parton

(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Seven is Dolly Parton’s favorite number and her 77th birthday is about to be celebrated in grand fashion.

The Grand Ole Opry just announced a massive Opry Goes Dolly birthday celebration which will take place at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The Opry will host two tribute shows on Saturday, January 21st, and spotlight her 1977 Here You Come Again album specifically, which was her first Platinum record and a massive crossover hit.

Unfortunately, Dolly is unable to be there in person because of her feature film schedule, but they still have a lot of special things planned to celebrate her big day.