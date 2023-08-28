98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘Gran Turismo’ Races To A Box Office Win

August 28, 2023 6:30AM CDT
It came down to a photo finish, but Gran Turismo managed to outrace Barbie at the box office.

The early projections have Gran Turismo in the #1 spot with $17.3 million, edging out Barbie with $17.1 million.

Blue Beetle – which ended Barbie’s streak of #1 finishes last weekend – dropped to 3rd place with $12.8 million.

Oppenheimer ($9 million) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem ($6.1 million) rounded out the top five.

Will any movie challenge Barbie as the top-grossing movie of 2023?

