Grammys 2023: Willie Nelson nabs two, Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Loretta Lynn & more

The 65th annual Grammy Awards went down in Los Angeles Sunday Night with Willie Nelson walking away the big country winner, with two trophies. The 89-year-old legend won Best Country Album for A Beautiful Time, and Best Country Solo Performance for “Live Forever,” bringing his total career Grammy wins to 12.

The night’s other big country winners included Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, who each took home their first Grammy, winning Best Country Duo/Group performance for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Best Country song went to Cody Johnson’s track ‘Til You Can’t,” which was written by Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis.

Brandi Carlile also took home awards but not in country categories. She won Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses,” and Best Americana album for In These Silent Days.

Grammy night also featured two special country performances. Luke Combs made his Grammy performance debut with “Going Going Gone,” while Kacey Musgraves helped the Grammys pay tribute to the legendary Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October, with a performance of Lynn’s signature song “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” During the performance, Naomi Judd was also remembered with a photo projected on the screen.

And that’s not all. Chris Stapleton also helped bring the house down, teaming with Stevie Wonder for a performance of Wonder’s classic “Higher Ground,” to help celebrate this year’s MusiCares Persons of the Year, Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy.

