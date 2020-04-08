Graham Nash hints at possible new collaboration with his old Hollies band mate Allan Clarke
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicLike so many artists, Graham Nash recently was forced postpone a series of tour dates because of the coronavirus pandemic. Not long before the folk-rock legend had his spring U.S. trek cut short, he hinted to ABC Audio that he might be planning a very interesting project with one of his oldest friends and musical collaborators, fellow Hollies co-founder Allan Clarke.
“I’ve been in touch with Allan a lot in the last year,” Nash revealed. “I’m actually gonna go see him in London at the end of this tour. Maybe me and Allan Clarke will make a record. It would be an incredible bookend, you know, considering that The Hollies were started by Allan and I in December of 1962.”
Of course, Graham’s upcoming tour plans could very well be affected by how the coronavirus crisis plays out, but he currently is scheduled to launch a European leg on July 8 in Norway. As for the aforementioned postponed U.S. shows, they are now scheduled to take place in November.
While Nash has never stopped recording and touring, Clarke had retired from the music business for about 20 years ago before releasing a new solo album called Resurgence in 2019.
Speaking about solo albums, Graham told ABC Audio that he had about four songs completed for a follow-up to his 2016 record, This Path Tonight. He added that he hoped to have some new music to put out sometime around “the end of summer.”
As previously reported, Nash also is working on a new live album featuring highlights from four special concerts he played last September that showcased full performances of his first two solo albums, 1971’s Songs for Beginners and 1974’s Wild Tales.
