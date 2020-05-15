Graham Nash has already written “half an album” in quarantine
Courtesy of CBS Sunday MorningGraham Nash isn’t letting a little thing like quarantine slow down his productivity.
On this weekend’s edition of CBS Sunday Morning, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says lockdown has “not been too weird for me,” adding, “I’m not a very social creature. I like to stay in my apartment. I like to be making music….I’m doing demos. I’ve got half an album already done.”
Nash was five shows into a sold-out tour when COVID-19 derailed his — and everyone else’s — plans, and he predicts it’s going to be quite a while before he’ll be able to return to the road.
“Obviously, I love to perform. I love to communicate,” he says. “But quite frankly I don’t see that happening until 2021. That’s almost another year away.”
Nash’s socially distanced interview with CBS This Morning co-host Anthony Mason took place in the garden of St. Mark’s Church in New York City, where the singer/songwriter moved six years ago.
You can watch the full interview this Sunday, May 17, at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.
