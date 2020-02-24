Grab your Snow Shovels, Winter Weather Watch Tuesday Morning thru Wednesday Afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday Morning thru Wednesday Afternoon. Better get your show shovels out. Could see 6″ or more of snow by the time it’s all done late Wednesday Afternoon. Here are the specifics:
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Chicago IL
327 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
ILZ013-014-019>022-241730-
/O.EXB.KLOT.WS.A.0002.200225T1500Z-200227T0000Z/
DuPage-Cook-La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-Will-
Including the cities of Naperville, Wheaton, Downers Grove,
Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream, Addison, Chicago, Humboldt Park,
Hyde Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Logan Square, Navy Pier,
Ottawa, Streator, Peru, La Salle, Mendota, Marseilles, Oswego,
Boulder Hill, Yorkville, Plano, Morris, Coal City, Minooka,
Joliet, and Bolingbrook
327 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snowfall with totals in excess of 6 inches
possible.
* WHERE...Cook, DuPage, Will, Kendall, Grundy and La Salle
Counties.
* WHEN...Late Tuesday morning through late Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact particularly the Tuesday afternoon and
Wednesday morning commutes.