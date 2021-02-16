Governor To Hold Virtual State Of The State, Budget Address
Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to hold a virtual State of the State and Budget Address. The address will happen tomorrow, and state Republicans are asking the governor to be transparent with his policy notes and budget numbers. Republicans also say the governor has a constitutional duty to propose and balance the state’s budget. Pritzker has already announced 700-million dollars in spending cuts for state agencies. House Republican leader Jim Durbin says they haven’s seen the proposed cuts yet.