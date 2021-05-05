      Weather Alert

Governor Proposing Boost For Workers Caring For Adults With Disabilities

May 5, 2021 @ 11:30am

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office is proposing a pay increase for workers caring for adults with disabilities. The governor’s administration wants to increase state spending and combine it with federal matching funds to raise the workers’ pay by a dollar an hour. The matching funds would come from money received through the American Rescue Plan. Direct support professionals caring for children with disabilities would not be included in the pay raise.

Popular Posts
How Should You Handle A Restaurant Bill?
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Two-Thirds of Single People Have Officially Lowered their Standards
Creating A 51st State Is Not Only Discussed on the East Coast But Here In Illinois
Could this be the end of NASCAR racing in Joliet?
FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: There's Such a Thing as a "Flirting Face" - And Every Guy Can Spot It