Governor Pritzker Won’t Change Policy On Immigrant Ex-Cons
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s office says there are no plans to change the policy that allows people who are in this country legally to walk out of prison and into Illinois communities. Two sheriffs sounded the alarm about the policy of releasing ex-con immigrants this week. Yesterday, the governor’s office said they will review some cases, but will not stop opposing immigration enforcement efforts in the state. In fact, a spokeswoman for the governor said Illinois’ prison managers will ‘pause’ the majority of interactions with ICE.